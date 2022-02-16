Trinidad experiencing electricity blackout

Trinidad experiencing electricity blackoutWednesday, February 16, 2022
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Company (T&TEC) Wednesday apologised for an island wide blackout saying the cause of the power cut is unknown.
In a brief statement, T&TEC said that it is “experiencing a major disturbance on the system” and that its engineers are working “to restore supply within the shortest possible time”.
The blackout began just after midday today (local time) and in its latest update the company said that the Independent Power Producers “are currently restarting the generators to allow a gradual restoration of supply”.
But it said that the process would take approximately two to three hours without indicating what caused the disruption in the electricity supply.
The Water and Sewerage Authority said that the electricity supply has also caused a major disruption in its service to customers.
