Trinidad police investigating death of veteran journalist

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Police are investigating the death of the editor of the Sunshine newspaper, Anthony “Lexo” Alexis, whose body was found at his home in Tacarigua, east of here, late Monday.

Publisher of the weekly newspaper and former international football executive, Austin Jack Warner said he was “shocked” to learn of the death of the veteran journalist, who was also a song writer.

“We had a staff meeting last Thursday and we all left that afternoon. So it was a shock to me to hear that he died. When I didn't see him on Friday, I called for him but couldn't get him on the phone, so I sent a secretary to his house on Friday to check on him, but he didn't get inside,” Warner told the NEWSDAY newspaper, adding “he was a pillar of strength at the Sunshine, as our editor and the guy who was in charge of the headlines for the stories”.

Media reports said that police had been called to the home of Alexis, a diabetic who lived alone, because there was a bad smell coming from the house.

Police and fire officers cut the lock on the burglar proofing on the front door and saw a pool of blood on the living room floor. The investigators went upstairs and found Alexis' body with wounds to his forehead and mouth.

Residents said that they last saw Alexis two or three days before his body was found. An autopsy is expected to be done on Friday.

Alexis had over 50 years' experience in the media, as a reporter working for the TT Mirror, Sunday Punch and the Bomb newspapers. He served as the editor of the Sunshine newspaper for the past eight years.