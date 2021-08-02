Trinidad police seize more than TT$64m in drugs

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago police Monday said they had detained three people after drugs estimated at more than TT$64 million (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) had been seized during an anti-crime exercise on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said that the drugs were found when officers of the South-Western Division Criminal Investigations Department and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, intercepted a motor vehicle with three occupants at the Quinam Beach Facility, south west of here on Sunday evening.

“A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding five crocus bags containing 109 kilograms of marijuana and 34 packets of cocaine which weighed 39 kilograms. The drugs have an estimated street value of $64,775,823.20,” the statement said.

It said the three unidentified suspects were arrested and taken into custody and that charges are expected to be laid shortly.