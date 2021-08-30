Trinidad rattled by earthquake

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 rattled Trinidad on Monday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the first seismological agency to report the tremor, said it occurred at 12.16 pm (local time) off the coast of Venezuela and was felt 90 kilometres (km) west of Port of Spain and 116 km of Arima. It had a depth of 93 km.

The earthquake was also reportedly felt 162 km south, south west of St George's in Grenada.

The moderate earthquake was also felt 117 km north of Guiria, Municipio Valdez, Cumana, in Venezuela,

“Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicentre,” the agency reported.

One week ago the country was rattled by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0, according to the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI).