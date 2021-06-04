Trinidad records 19 more deaths from COVID

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago registered 19 deaths and 529 new cases linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said that the 19 deaths, which included nine males and 10 females, all with co-morbidities, bring to 556, the number of people who have succumbed to the virus since the first case was detected in March last year.

The new positive cases were for the period May 28 to June 3.

The figures show that the number of positive cases now stands at 25, 801 with 10,049 being active cases. There are 428 patients in hospitals across the island, 88 in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 8,947 in home isolation. There have been 217 recovered cases.