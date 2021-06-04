Trinidad records 19 more deaths from COVID

Trinidad records 19 more deaths from COVIDFriday, June 04, 2021
|
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago registered 19 deaths and 529 new cases linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health said that the 19 deaths, which included nine males and 10 females, all with co-morbidities, bring to 556, the number of people who have succumbed to the virus since the first case was detected in March last year.
The new positive cases were for the period May 28 to June 3.
The figures show that the number of positive cases now stands at 25, 801 with 10,049 being active cases. There are 428 patients in hospitals across the island, 88 in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 8,947 in home isolation. There have been 217 recovered cases.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy