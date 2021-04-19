Trinidad records COVID death, Brazilian variant

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Trinidad and Tobago recorded one new death from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while Barbados and Guyana reported new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health also announced that there were also 24 new cases, bringing the number of active cases here to 834.

The ministry did not disclose the gender of the person who died from the virus, but said the tally had now reached 154.

It said also that a variant of concern (VOC) had been detected in a local sample, which has since been sent to the University of the West Indies and it has since revealed the presence of the PI (Brazilian) variant.

“The sample was taken from a COVID-19 positive patient in the Mayaro County and was sent via the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to UWI” and that “contact tracing required to restrict the spread of the virus has already begun”.

In Barbados, the island recorded three new positive cases of COVID-19 from among the 288 tests carried out by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Additionally, 16 people were discharged, while 86 patients remain in isolation.

The overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has moved to 3,784 and 3,681 persons have recovered. The virus has claimed 44 lives.

In Guyana, the Ministry of Health has announced that country recorded 38 new cases of the virus on Monday.

It also reported that 13 people are currently housed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 11,901 with 108,207 tests conducted thus far.

Of the new cases recorded, 22 are males and 16 are female.

The daily COVID-19 dashboard related that 77 persons are in institutional isolation, 1294 in home isolation and 10 in institutional quarantine. The death toll is now 271 and 10,246 persons have recovered from the virus.