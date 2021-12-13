Trinidad records first Omicron case

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)– Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh Monday saying that the case was detected in a woman who travelled from New York.

Deyalsingh, speaking at the regular Ministry of Health COVID-29 news conference, said that the woman had a positive PCR test in New York and travelled to Panama, where she boarded with a negative antigen test.

He said the positive PCR test was noted by Port Health in Trinidad and the woman was placed in isolation at a step-down facility, where she remains.

The health minister said that the 14 people who were in a two-row radius in the airplane the Omicron-positive person was in, have been contacted, placed in isolation at home and are being monitored. He said all had negative PCR tests.

The minister reiterated that the female passenger was flagged at the airport and never entered the population before she was ordered into state quarantine.