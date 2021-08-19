Trinidad set to receive one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Thursday

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A shipment of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is due to arrive in Trinidad & Tobago on Thursday night, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne has announced.

Browne said in a statement issued Thursday morning that 108,000 doses of the WHO-approved vaccine from the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) would arrive at the Piarco International Airport at 7 pm.

The shipment of vaccines is the first tranche out of an order of 800,000 made by Trinidad and Tobago through the AMSP, with further tranches to follow as additional supplies become available.

The foreign minister said the delivery of the vaccines to the twin-island republic at this time is the result of intensive dialogue and diplomacy, led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, during his Chairmanship of Caricom, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, and President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.

“These discussions, with follow-up by the Caricom Secretariat, led to the inclusion of Trinidad and Tobago and several other Caricom Member States on the AMSP, through which Trinidad and Tobago and the region are accessing a significant supply of COVID-19 vaccines that would otherwise not be available to us on the open market,” Browne said.

“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago continues the acquisition of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for the population, and the Ministry of Health will be utilizing these vaccines within its national vaccine rollout.”