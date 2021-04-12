Trinidad to deploy soldiers to St Vincent and the Grenadines

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – The Trinidad and Tobago government says it will be deploying members of the defence force to St Vincent and the Grenadines from Tuesday, as that Caricom country continues to deal with the explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

“We will be deploying 50 officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. This contingent will comprise personnel from engineers, infantry/ provost, medical and logistics. The contingent will be stationed in St Vincent for two weeks in the first instance,” the Ministry of National Security said in a statement.

The ministry, which has been coordinating Port of Spain's assistance to St Vincent and the Grenadines, said the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management has been coordinating efforts to collect supplies to be transported to the island on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The eruption of the volcano has resulted in several people having to be evacuated to several Caribbean islands including St Lucia and Barbados and the scientists monitoring the volcano have warned that the eruptions could continue for several weeks.

In 1902, the volcano erupted killing over 1,000 people. It last erupted in 1997, but there were no casualties.