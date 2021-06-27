Trinidad to host Caribbean principals conference

Trinidad to host Caribbean principals conferenceSunday, June 27, 2021
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Caribbean secondary school principals and other stakeholders will meet next month to discuss a wide range of issues affecting education in the region.
The Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (CAPSS) annual Biennial Education Conference will take place from July 26-31 under the theme “Breaking Barriers: Transitioning Beyond the Norm”.
“It is a golden opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago and regional media to partner with principals' associations to showcase the strides that have been made in the education system as the region transitions beyond that which is normal,” according to an Association of Principals of Public Secondary Schools T&T (APPSSTT) statement.
It said that among the speakers will be the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Paula Mae-Weekes, former head of state, Anthony Carmona as well as former education minister Hazel Manning.
APPSSTT and CAPSS president Sherra Carrington-James said the conference will feature a range of lectures and panel discussions with educators from across the region and among the topics for discussions include technological implementation by administrators, innovation and creativity in the region, culture, highlighting students in a range of co-curricular activities, and health and wellness.
The event will feature over 60 sessions, which will be delivered on a 3D virtual interactive platform and the statement said the conference will also highlight issues surrounding special education, parents' needs, and climate change.
