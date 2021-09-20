Trinidad toddler chopped to death during family fracas

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— A 68-year-old man is assisting police with their investigations into the death of a 15-month-old baby girl, who was pronounced dead at the San Fernando General Hospital, shortly after she was struck in the head with a cutlass during a family argument.

Police said that the incident occurred on Sunday night at the family's home in Taradale, Ste Madeleine, south west of here.

The child has since been identified as Sariah Williams.

The authorities said that an argument had broken out between the 68-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman who was holding child, when the man is reported to have to have swung the cutlass, intending to chop the woman, but instead striking the toddler to the head.

Other relatives subdued the man while the woman and the child were rushed to the hospital.

The child is reported to have sustained a chop wound to the right side of her forehead and face, resulting in a fracture to the skull. A post mortem is expected to take place, pending a COVID-19 test.