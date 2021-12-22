Trinidadian convicted in the murders of his sister and girlfriend

Trinidadian convicted in the murders of his sister and girlfriendWednesday, December 22, 2021
|
NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — A Trinidad and Tobago national, Andre Neverson, has been convicted of two counts of murder for shooting to death his sister and former girlfriend in July 2002.
New York District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Neverson, 57, had fled Brooklyn following the murders and remained at large until his arrest in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 2018.
Read: US hunting for Trinidadian fugitive
“For almost 20 years, the family and friends of Patricia Neverson and Donna Davis have waited for this defendant to be brought to justice,” Gonzalez said.
“This verdict ensures that this defendant will no longer threaten public safety in our communities, and, hopefully, brings a small measure of solace to the victims' loved ones,” he added.
Gonzalez said Neverson was convicted on Monday of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a jury trial before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun.
Neverson will be sentenced on January 31, next year, and faces up to 50 years to life in prison, Gonzalez said.
The court heard that on July 8, 2002, Neverson fatally shot his older sister, Patricia, 39, in her Crown Heights, Brooklyn home following an ongoing dispute between them.
“She was shot in the head and body and was found later that same night,” Gonzalez said.
Later that day, Neverson picked up his former girlfriend, Donna Davis, 38, and “after she got in his minivan, she was never seen again, until, according to the evidence, her body was found dumped in an empty lot in East New York, Brooklyn, with a gunshot wound to her head,” the district attorney said.
“Neverson fled Brooklyn, but was apprehended on September 4, 2018, in Bridgeport, Connecticut by the US Marshals Service and returned to Brooklyn,” he added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy