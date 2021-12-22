Trinidadian convicted in the murders of his sister and girlfriend

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) — A Trinidad and Tobago national, Andre Neverson, has been convicted of two counts of murder for shooting to death his sister and former girlfriend in July 2002.

New York District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Neverson, 57, had fled Brooklyn following the murders and remained at large until his arrest in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 2018.

“For almost 20 years, the family and friends of Patricia Neverson and Donna Davis have waited for this defendant to be brought to justice,” Gonzalez said.

“This verdict ensures that this defendant will no longer threaten public safety in our communities, and, hopefully, brings a small measure of solace to the victims' loved ones,” he added.

Gonzalez said Neverson was convicted on Monday of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon following a jury trial before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun.

Neverson will be sentenced on January 31, next year, and faces up to 50 years to life in prison, Gonzalez said.

The court heard that on July 8, 2002, Neverson fatally shot his older sister, Patricia, 39, in her Crown Heights, Brooklyn home following an ongoing dispute between them.

“She was shot in the head and body and was found later that same night,” Gonzalez said.

Later that day, Neverson picked up his former girlfriend, Donna Davis, 38, and “after she got in his minivan, she was never seen again, until, according to the evidence, her body was found dumped in an empty lot in East New York, Brooklyn, with a gunshot wound to her head,” the district attorney said.

“Neverson fled Brooklyn, but was apprehended on September 4, 2018, in Bridgeport, Connecticut by the US Marshals Service and returned to Brooklyn,” he added.