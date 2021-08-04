Triple murder in Stony Hill

Three people are now dead following a gun attack in the Brooks Level Road section of Stony Hill, St Andrew on Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the victims have not yet been released by the police. The Constabulary Communications Unit has confirmed the multiple murders.

Police report that the three were attacked and shot by gunmen in the community.

The killings follows Tuesday's murder of 57-year-old Dave Nooks, otherwise called 'Baiter' at a bar at Brooks Level in the West Rural St Andrew-based community.

Nooks was inside a bar when armed men pounced and shot him several times, rendering him lifeless on the spot.

Scared residents are tight-lipped about the cause of what police theorise is an ongoing gang feud between factions based in Rocky Valley and Brooks Level Road.

However, the St Andrew North Police who have responsibility for policing that community reported that the latest round of violence has stemmed from a dispute between two families which has turned into a full blooded tit for tat.

“This has been going on for some time now. It started out as a little dispute until it blow up into murder and more murder. Now we see three people lie down dead. The people who are at war know each other and this must stop,” one resident told Observer Online.