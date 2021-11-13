Triple murder in Westmoreland claims life of up-and-coming artiste Paparatzzi

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — An up-and-coming artiste was among three people killed in an early Saturday gun attack in Westmoreland.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force are that the incident occurred sometime after 8:00 am on Darling Street in the parish.

While investigators remain on the scene, it has been confirmed that the attack claimed the life of dancehall artiste Paparatzzi.

Paparatzzi began creating a buzz on the local music scene in late 2019 with his single “Braffing”.

The artiste, who was previously a popular party promoter in the island's west end, later teamed up with '6ix' dancehall crew member, Chronic Law for the single 'Brafazz'.

At the time of his death, Paparatzzi had been working on a collaboration with Jahvillani, with the duo having shot visuals for the tune in late October.

Paparatzzi leaves behind a teenage daughter who resides in the United States.

The identities of the other victims in the attack have not yet been ascertained.