Triple murder rocks Trelawny

BOUNTY HALL, Trelawny — The Trelawny police are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of three people, including two women, who were among six individuals shot up in a motor vehicle during the wee hours of Friday morning.

According to an OBSERVER ONLINE police source, the incident unfolded sometime after 1:00 am in the Bounty Hall community where unknown assailants sprayed bullets on occupants onboard a Toyota Voxy minivan.

The triple murder was the first major incident recorded by the police in the parish since the start of the year.

More details soon.

Horace Hines