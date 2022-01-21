Triple murder rocks Trelawny

Triple murder rocks TrelawnyFriday, January 21, 2022
BOUNTY HALL, Trelawny — The Trelawny police are probing the circumstances surrounding the murder of three people, including two women, who were among six individuals shot up in a motor vehicle during the wee hours of Friday morning.
According to an OBSERVER ONLINE police source, the incident unfolded sometime after 1:00 am in the Bounty Hall community where unknown assailants sprayed bullets on occupants onboard a Toyota Voxy minivan.
The triple murder was the first major incident recorded by the police in the parish since the start of the year.
More details soon.
Horace Hines
