Tropical Storm Elsa forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Elsa forms in AtlanticThursday, July 01, 2021
|
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.
Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year's Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kmh) with higher gusts and was 865 miles (1,390 kilometers) east-southeast of the Windward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (168 kilometers) from the center. It was moving west at 25 mph (40 kmh). An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.
The storm is expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.
Elsa is forecast to produce rainfall totals of three to six inches (seven to 15 centimetres) with maximum totals of eight inches (20 centimetres) inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados. This rain may produce isolated flash flooding and mudslides.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Barbados, Martinique, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Guadeloupe.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy