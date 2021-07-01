Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens slightly on approach to Caribbean

MIAMI, United States (CMC) — Tropical Storm Elsa has strengthened slightly as it continues its approach towards the island chain, with forecasts still pointing to it impacting portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands from early Friday.

On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC), in its 11:00 am bulletin, said the storm's maximum sustained winds had increased from 40 to 45 miles per hour, and are expected to climb further during the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Elsa, which formed Thursday morning, is located 680 miles east southeast of the Windward Islands and is moving west at 28 miles per hour. In the 8:00 am bulletin, it was travelling in the same direction but at 25 miles per hour.

“An even faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday,” the NHC said. “By early Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near portions of eastern Cuba.”

Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti have been advised to monitor the progress of the storm, as additional watches and warnings will likely be required later in the day.

According to the NHC, heavy rainfall from Elsa will move quickly across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados, on Friday, with outer rain bands impacting Puerto Rico Friday into Saturday.

It said isolated flash flooding and mudslides are possible.

Additionally, forecasters said, there is a risk of wind and rainfall impacts in portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos and The Bahamas through early next week.