Tropical Storm Grace: Several roads impassable due to heavy rain, wind

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the public are being advised to take precaution when driving as several roads have been deemed impassable moments after Tropical Storm Grace made landfall with heavy rains and winds Tuesday.

In St Andrew, motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes for Marcus Garvey Drive which is now flooded. Benson Ford near Grants Pen and Bull Bay main road are now in spate, while Fairway Avenue, Kingston 6 is now blocked due to a fallen utility pole.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Hopefield Avenue, in the vicinity of Campion, has started to collapse in the middle.

Further reports are that workers at the Annotto Bay Fire Station have been relocated as the station has lost its roof.

In St Mary, fallen trees are now impacting several corridors.

Flooding has been reported at Troja, St Catherine and the National Works Agency said the river continues to rise.