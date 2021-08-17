Tropical Storm Grace: Several roads impassable due to heavy rain, wind

Tropical Storm Grace: Several roads impassable due to heavy rain, windTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Members of the public are being advised to take precaution when driving as several roads have been deemed impassable moments after Tropical Storm Grace made landfall with heavy rains and winds Tuesday.
In St Andrew, motorists are being encouraged to use alternative routes for Marcus Garvey Drive which is now flooded. Benson Ford near Grants Pen and Bull Bay main road are now in spate, while Fairway Avenue, Kingston 6 is now blocked due to a fallen utility pole.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Hopefield Avenue, in the vicinity of Campion, has started to collapse in the middle.
Further reports are that workers at the Annotto Bay Fire Station have been relocated as the station has lost its roof.
In St Mary, fallen trees are now impacting several corridors.
Flooding has been reported at Troja, St Catherine and the National Works Agency said the river continues to rise.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy