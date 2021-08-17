KINGSTON, Jamaica — A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Jamaica as Tropical Storm Grace spreads strong gusty winds, widespread heavy rainfall, and flash flooding across the island.

This means that conditions associated with a tropical storm are expected to continue across Jamaica this evening.

According to the National Meteorological Centre as at 4:00 pm the centre of Tropical Storm Grace was located near Latitude 18.4 degrees North, Longitude 77.9 degrees West. This is about 10 kilometres (five miles) south of Montego Bay, or 44 kilometres (28 miles) east of Negril Point, Jamaica.

Grace is moving towards the west near 24 km/h (15 mph), and a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Grace will continue to move near or over northwestern Jamaica for the next couple of hours and then near or over the Cayman Islands late tonight and early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 85 km/h (50 mph), with higher gusts. Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday while moving away from Jamaica. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the centre.

Doppler radar imagery confirms that eastern and central parishes have so far received most of the heavy rainfall from the tropical storm with amounts exceeding 80 millimetres (three inches) in a number of parishes. Gusts reaching over 87 km/h (54 mph) have also been recorded in Kingston and St Andrew.

Frequent outbreaks of heavy rainfall will continue to impact the island, spreading over western parishes through this evening as Tropical Storm Grace moves westward. Outer bands of showers will also continue mainly over southern parishes. Flash flooding should still be expected in low-lying and flood prone areas into this evening. Strong gusty winds will also continue during the next 6-12 hours.

Marine operators are reminded to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and sea conditions have returned to normal.

The Meteorological Service says it continues to monitor the progress of this system and all interests must pay special attention to further releases. The next Bulletin on Tropical Storm Grace will be issued at 8:00 pm today.