Tropical storm warning lifted

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The tropical storm warning has been discontinued for Jamaica as Tropical Storm Grace continues on a path away from the island.

Reports from the National Meteorological Centre are that at 4:00 am the centre of Tropical Storm Grace was located near Latitude 18.8 degrees North, Longitude 80.9 degrees west. This is about 280 kilometres (175 miles) west-northwest of Negril Point, Jamaica, or 65 kilometres (40 miles) south-southeast of Grand Cayman.

Grace is moving towards the west near 26 km/h (16 mph), and a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Grace will move near or over the Cayman Islands later Wednesday morning and then approach the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Wednesday night or early Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 km/h (65 mph), with higher gusts. Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday night with some additional strengthening possible before the centre reaches the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 kilometres (115 miles), from the centre.

The large area of showers and thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Grace is now moving away from Jamaica and tropical storm conditions are no longer being experienced on the island. Sea conditions are also gradually returning to near normal as the system continues westward.

The Meteorological Service has announced that this will be the final Bulletin on Tropical Storm Grace.