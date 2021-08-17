Tropical storm warning now in effect for Jamaica as Grace strengthens

Tropical storm warning now in effect for Jamaica as Grace strengthensTuesday, August 17, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The tropical storm watch in effect for the entire island has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Grace continues to increase in strength and move towards the northern coastline of Jamaica.
The Meteorological Service of Jamaica explained that this means tropical storm conditions, including possible sustained wind speeds of 34-63 knots or 63-118 km/h, are expected to affect Jamaica in 36 hours or less.
At 4:00 am, the centre of Tropical Storm Grace was located near latitude 18.2 degrees north, longitude 75.4 degrees west, or about 106 kilometres (66 miles) east of Port Antonio, Jamaica.
Maximum sustained winds are now near 65 km/h (40 mph), with higher gusts and further strengthening is forecast during the next few days.
Grace is moving towards the west near 26 km/h (16 mph) and a general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next several days.
On the forecast track, the centre of Grace will be moving away from Haiti and closer to the northeastern coast of Jamaica Tuesday morning, then continue westward along the coastline towards the Cayman Islands Tuesday afternoon through the night.
Tropical Storm Grace is expected to produce 100-150 millimetres (four to six inches) of rainfall over Jamaica on Tuesday as it spreads widespread showers and thunderstorms across the island.
The Met Service Jamaica said flash flooding and landslides should be expected.
Strong, gusty winds will also be experienced, mainly over northern parishes as the tropical storm moves close to the coast, the service said.
It added that sea conditions will continue to deteriorate on Tuesday, especially north of the island, and marine interests are advised to remain in port until all warning messages have been lifted and sea conditions have returned to normal.
