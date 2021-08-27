Tropical storm warning remains in effect for Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica –The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) has advised that a tropical storm warning is still in effect for Jamaica as Tropical Storm Ida brings heavy rainfall and flash flooding across the island.

The ODPEM said it continues to monitor the situation as Ida moves about 426 kilometres northwest of Negril.

The centre of the storm was expected to move away from the Cayman Islands on Friday morning, pass near or over the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later in the day, then move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico on Friday night and Saturday.

“All parish Emergency Operation Centres have been activated or are on alert. There are no shelters activated at present,” the release said.

There have been reports of flooding and landslides resulting in blocked roads across parishes of Trelawney, St Andrew, St Ann, Manchester and Clarendon.

The Bog Walk Gorge is also closed to vehicular traffic.

In Clarendon:

The community of Aenon Town is flooded and cut off

Grantham is impacted by flooding

The community of Bog Hole has been impacted by widespread flooding

In St Ann, the town of Cave Valley is inundated by flood waters

In St Elizabeth, several households in Lititz were impacted by a freak storm on Thursday, August 25.

Initial damage assessment is currently underway through the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation.

The agency is reminding persons to continue to monitor the radio for further advisories and to avoid areas that are at risk from flooding, storm surges and landslides.

Small craft operators, including fishers from the cays and banks, are also reminded to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and wind and sea conditions return to normal.

The agency has also reminded residents to take the following precautions in the event of heavy rains: