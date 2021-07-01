Tropical storm watch issued for Jamaica

Tropical storm watch issued for JamaicaThursday, July 01, 2021
|
A tropical storm watch has now been issued for Jamaica as the island prepares for the possible impact from Tropical Storm Elsa.
It means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours, the Meteorological Service of Jamaica said Thursday.
Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year's Eduardo which formed on July 6, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
The storm was located about 410 miles (660 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and is expected to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 29 mph (46 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Barbados, Martinique, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Grenada and the southern and western coasts of Haiti from the southern border of the Dominican Republic to Mole-St.-Nicolas.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy