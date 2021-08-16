Tropical storm watch now in effect for Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Jamaica as Tropical Depression Grace is expected to move closer to the island with the potential to strengthen.

This means that tropical storm conditions pose a possible threat to Jamaica within 48 hours.

Grace is moving towards the west near 24 km/h (15 mph) and a west to west-northwest motion is expected over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h (35 mph), with higher gusts, and little change in strength is forecast during the next 24-36 hours.

The Meteorological Service said widespread showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical depression could generate flash floods and will affect Jamaica starting late Monday and continuing through the day on Tuesday as Grace passes north of the island.

Strong, gusty winds are also expected primarily over northern parishes on Tuesday.

The service added that sea conditions will gradually deteriorate over the next 24-36 hours, especially east and north of the island and marine interests are urged to exercise caution.

Forecast models have been making adjustments, predicting the approach of Tropical Depression Grace closer to the northern coastline of Jamaica than originally expected.

At 7:00 am, the centre of Tropical Depression Grace was located near latitude 17.4 degrees north, longitude 70.9 degrees west, or about 565 kilometres (355 miles) east of Morant Point, Jamaica.