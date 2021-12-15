Truck driver shot in Whitfield Town after police chase

A truck driver is hospitalised with a gunshot wound following a police chase in the Kingston 13 area on Wednesday afternoon.

Details surrounding the incident are still unclear at this time, but preliminary reports are that sometime after noon, the male truck driver was attempting to flee traffic police in Whitfield Town when he was unable to negotiate a curve and crashed the vehicle. A confrontation ensued between the suspect and the cops and he was shot in the upper body.

The injured man was taken to hospital, his condition unknown at this time.

