Truck driver shot in Whitfield Town after police chase

Truck driver shot in Whitfield Town after police chaseWednesday, December 15, 2021
|
A truck driver is hospitalised with a gunshot wound following a police chase in the Kingston 13 area on Wednesday afternoon.
Details surrounding the incident are still unclear at this time, but preliminary reports are that sometime after noon, the male truck driver was attempting to flee traffic police in Whitfield Town when he was unable to negotiate a curve and crashed the vehicle. A confrontation ensued between the suspect and the cops and he was shot in the upper body.
The injured man was taken to hospital, his condition unknown at this time.
OBSERVER ONLINE will provide more information as it becomes available.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy