WATCH: Truck transporting beverages overturns in Spur Tree, looted

Manchester, Jamaica — Two men narrowly escaped serious injuries after the truck they were travelling in overturned on the crash-prone Spur Tree Hill main road in Manchester on Wednesday.

It is reported that the driver of the truck, which was transporting cases of soft drinks, lost control of the unit resulting in it overturning in a yard, where scores of trucks have crashed down the years.

The truck was looted by passersby until the police arrived on the scene.

Spur Tree resident Dalton Carpenter told OBSERVER ONLINE that the crash happened shortly after 6:00 am.

“When it a come down off the hill, the sideman have the door wide open, so when it [overturn] and flat out, the door kotch it up that they could come out,” he explained.

The accident-prone Spur Tree Hill is a major thoroughfare that links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.

Kasey Williams