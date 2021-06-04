Trump calls Facebook ban an 'insult'

SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Former US president Donald Trump said Friday his two-year ban by Facebook was an "insult" to voters, renewing his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

"Facebook's ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election," Trump said in a statement.

"They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can't take this abuse anymore!"