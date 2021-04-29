Tufton anticipates 'long deliberations' over lifting of UK travel ban at Cabinet subcommittee meeting this weekend

Tufton anticipates 'long deliberations' over lifting of UK travel ban at Cabinet subcommittee meeting this weekendThursday, April 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says a subcommittee meeting is scheduled for this weekend for which he anticipates long deliberations regarding the lifting of the UK travel ban given recent test results which have revealed that seven of 10 COVID samples were found to have the UK variant.
The minister was responding to questions surrounding tomorrow's expiration of the UK travel ban given the recent results which he said show that the variant “is fairly widescale and it could possibly explain the rate of spread that we have experienced on the second surge”.
Speaking during today's COVID Conversations, Dr Tufton said, “I anticipate long deliberations this weekend around all that has been said, looking at where we are, looking at where we need to go.”
He said the decisions taken will then be recommended to Cabinet on Monday and at that point the public will be advised.
“There has been an ongoing assessment around the management of the pandemic while trying to balance the need for economic activity balancing lives with livelihood, as we have said. It's a fluid situation, the prime minister is on record saying that while that is an imperative, we take action and make policy decisions based on situational, specific circumstances and the expectation is that the management of the process leading up to that point would allow for that decision to be made because we look not just at the historical, we look forward and we plan based on the data,” Dr Tufton said.
Read: Tufton says UK variant possibly reason for second COVID surge in Jamaica
