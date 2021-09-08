Tufton denies Pfizer vaccine expiration rumors

ST JAMES, Jamaica- The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has denied rumors circulating that the Pfizer vaccines on the island will expire at midnight.

Speaking to reporters at the Sandals Inn vaccination site in Montego Bay earlier Wednesday, Tufton noted that the expiry dates for the Pfizer vaccines on the island are "in the coming months."

"The Pfizer vaccines have an [expiration] date that goes straight into the next few months, I think, so there is no issue there," Tufton said.

While he did not provide an expiration date for the Pfizer vaccine, the minister however shared that a number of the AstraZeneca vaccines on the island will expire at the end of this month.

"We do have some AstraZeneca vaccines that will expire at the end of September and so we are administering those," he said.

Tufton again assured Jamaicans that expired vaccines will not be used.

"We will not administer any expired vaccine so you do not have to worry about that," the minister affirmed.

Tufton also shared that additional vaccines will be on the island later this week.

"There will be additional vaccines coming in later this week, more J&J so we are not worrying about vaccine availability at this point," he said.

Rochelle Clayton