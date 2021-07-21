Tufton hails nurses

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton has commended local nurses for their ongoing efforts to improve health outcomes for all Jamaicans, especially during the pandemic.

Tufton's statement comes as Jamaica celebrates Nurses Week 2021, which is being recognised from July 18 to 23 under the theme 'Nurses; A voice to lead – A Vision for future healthcare'.

“Nurses are valuable human resources who are integral to safeguarding the quality and future of healthcare in Jamaica,” the minister said.

“The times that we are in – where new diseases emerge suddenly – require that healthcare workers, of which nurses form a core part, adapt quickly. Our nurses have done just that, as evidenced by our experience with COVID-19. We are grateful for their service,” Tufton added.

Activities to commemorate the week are being led by the Nurses' Association of Jamaica (NAJ).

Those activities include a national summer school (July 20 to July 21) that engages nurses island-wide in continuing education to augment their professional training.

The ministry added that on July 23, the NAJ will host the Nurse and Nursing Student of the Year Awards Ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.