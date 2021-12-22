Dressed as Santa Claus, Tufton implores J'cans to assist someone for Christmas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, is imploring Jamaicans to assist their fellow citizens as the Yuletide season approaches.

His comments came after he was dressed as Santa Claus on Monday to hand out toys to children admitted at the paediatric wards of four hospitals.

"It's really been good bringing some Christmas cheer to our children at St Ann's Bay Hospital, Falmouth, Cornwall Regional and Savanna-la-Mar hospitals. And guess what? That's what Christmas is all about; bringing good cheer and bringing a smile, and in this case, to our children who are actually in hospital being treated," shared Tufton in a video on social media.

"So my challenge to you in this COVID period is to be safe and find simple ways to assist someone; a close friend, a neighbour or a family.

"Reflect on all that has transpired, give thanks for another year and let us work together to do the things that will bring cheer to someone this year," he charged.

During his visits on Monday, Tufton also interacted with several healthcare workers and lauded them for their continued efforts as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

"Everyday, they play the roles of heroes for our children and for the future of our nation. I thank all the nurses, doctors and administrators in the paediatric wards. YOU are the true givers -- not just for the season, but every day of the year," said the minister.