Tufton not pleased with Spragga's vaccination song

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is not pleased with a new song from popular dancehall artiste Spragga Benz.

The song, titled Vaccinated, which OBSERVER ONLINE understands is on the verge of being released, warns people of, among other things, getting vaccinated but still catching COVID-19.

The song also charged that the government is corrupt and has sold out Jamaica.

Contacted Wednesday, Tufton was reluctant to comment on the song, only saying it was misleading. Pressed for an explanation, he told OBSERVER ONLINE the song “Flies in the face of the science - and unfortunately discourages the most important response to the virus threat”.

Efforts to speak with Spragga Benz have proven futile. Approximately 20 per cent of the Jamaican population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jamaica has been seeing a dramatic increase in coronavirus infections, reporting record numbers over the last week. On Tuesday, the country recorded 1,714 new cases, a record high since the pandemic began. On Wednesday 1,207 new cases were reported.