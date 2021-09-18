Tufton to serve as PAHO Council President

Tufton to serve as PAHO Council PresidentSaturday, September 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's Health & Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has been selected to serve as president of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Directing Council Meeting and will lead the 59th meeting of the 35 PAHO Member States.
This meeting is of great significance as countries around the world continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforce the resilience of their healthcare systems.
The Council will meet in Washington, DC from September 20 to 24, 2021 to consider matters including, a roadmap for the digital transformation of health sector in the region of the Americas; a comprehensive approach for addressing health threats at the human-animal-environment interface; and reinvigorating immunisation as a public good for universal health.
Jamaica's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, will also travel to Washington DC with Dr Tufton, while the Permanent Secretary, Dunstan Bryan, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Health & Wellness will join the session virtually. Additionally, Jamaica is expected to vie for a position on the executive committee to serve for the 2021-2024 term.
The PAHO Directing Council is responsible for setting the organisation's policies and priorities for technical cooperation as well as discussing matters of public health significance and agreeing on the way forward for the region.
