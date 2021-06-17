Tufton warns of COVID vaccine supply challenges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says people outside of the vulnerable group looking to receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine may soon be deferred due to low supply of vaccines.

The minister was speaking during today's COVID Conversations.

He said: “We are now at a stage in the administration of vaccines when supplies are tightening up and I want to advise the public that it will be that we have to prioritise in terms of who gets access at this particular point in time and certainly over the next few weeks.”

“In the next two weeks, we're going to have to tell some persons 'no you cannot get the vaccine' whether first dose and perhaps — perhaps in some instances a second dose if you are due and below the age of 50,” Dr Tufton continued.

He noted that after the first shot of the vaccine, there is an eight to 12-week period in which individuals are to get the second dose of the vaccine.

The minister said people who are outside of priority groups and not yet at the 12-week point after their first dose, will likely have to wait.

“If over the next two weeks we run low on vaccines, we're going to have to possibly say to a 35-year-old, 39-year-old, while you are in week 10 or nine or even 11, 'you may not be able to get your second dose, hold until we get in touch with you and indicate to you where to go to get that second dose,” the health minister said.

“I say this with emphasis because some persons may feel disappointed going into the weekend and maybe into the next week because they feel they should get their second dose, you are not in any danger once we are within that period of time while we sort out getting additional supplies,” he added.