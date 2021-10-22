Twenty more COVID deaths, 173 new cases

Twenty more COVID deaths, 173 new casesFriday, October 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Seventeen of the 20 COVID-19 deaths reported in Jamaica on Thursday were recorded in Hanover, as the country's virus death toll climbed to 2,152.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between August 23 and October 19, with one of the Hanover deaths previously being listed as under investigation.
The deceased are:
· A 56-year-old male from Hanover
· A 72-year-old male from Hanover
· A 76-year-old male from Hanover
· A 92-year-old male from Hanover
· A 50-year-old female from Hanover
· A 49-year-old female from Hanover
· A 44-year-old female from Hanover
· A 92-year-old male from Hanover
· A 47-year-old female from Hanover
· An 83-year-old female from Hanover
· An 84-year-old male from Hanover
· A 70-year-old male from Hanover
· A 56-year-old male from Hanover
· A 54-year-old female from Hanover
· A 75-year-old female from Hanover
· A 91-year-old female from Hanover
· A 79-year-old male from Hanover (previously under investigation)
· A 76-year-old male from St Mary
· A 78-year-old male from St Mary
· A 91-year-old male from Portland
The country also recorded 173 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 87,970.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 92 females and 79 males with ages ranging from seven months to 90 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (40), St Catherine (33), St Ann (26), Portland (19), St Thomas (12), Clarendon, St James (eight each), Hanover, Manchester (six each), Trelawny (five), Westmoreland, St Elizabeth (four each) and St Mary (two).
The country also recorded 165 recoveries bringing the total number of patient recoveries to 56,271.
Jamaica currently has 28,945 active COVID-19 cases.
