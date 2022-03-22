Twenty-one gun salute heralds Royal couples' arrival

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 21-gun salute heralded the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.

The Royal couple arrived in Jamaica precisely at 2:20 pm and as rain clouds loomed overhead, William and Kate exited the Royal Air Force aircraft at approximately 2:35 pm. They were greeted by Rear Admiral Antonette Weymss, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith, and Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths, Chief of State Protocol in the Office of the Prime Minister.

READ: WATCH: William and Kate arrive in Jamaica

Moments later Kate diverted from her husband and headed toward the tent with waiting Government Officials and High Guests who pleasantly offered greetings.

At the same time William, guided by Rear Admiral Weymss, assessed members of the Jamaica Defence Force guard of honour after the Jamaican National Anthem was played.

The Duke was later brought to greet other Government officials and High Guests, including Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Lisa Hanna, and veteran attorney, Queen's Counsel, Tom Tavares-Finson.

Following the Duke and Duchess’ arrival, Opposition Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs, Hanna encouraged Jamaicans to show the royal couple their courtesy.

Hanna acknowledged the protests against the Duke and Duchess’ arrival that took place earlier in the day, hailing Jamaicans as bold and courageous.

“I do think it was a highly anticipated arrival. William and Kate, this was their first time here and we should show them all our courtesy. Jamaicans have always been a very bold and courageous set of people and they want to make their voices heard and perhaps they feel this is the best time to do this,” Hanna told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The visit of the Duke and Duchess forms part of celebrations marking the 70th Anniversary — Platinum Jubilee — of the Coronation of Her Majesty The Queen, which will also see them making stops in Belize and The Bahamas over a one-week period, from March 19 to 26.

Their arrival in Jamaica will also coincide with activities commemorating the 60th anniversary of the country's independence.