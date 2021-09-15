Twenty people now allowed at funeral services

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Funeral services with 20 people are now allowed effective Saturday, September 18, relaxing the previous ban.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement in Parliament a short while ago.

Holness said burials continued to be permitted on Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm with a maximum of 15 people. Burials are not permitted on national holidays.

The prime minister said the public gathering limit remains at 10 people while the gathering limit for church services remains at 20.

Likewise, the number of people permitted to physically attend a wedding, or annual or extraordinary general meetings remains at 20.

Holness said no physical attendance will be allowed at any event hosted by a public entity, only virtual events.

Work from home protocols in the public sector were also extended until September 28, while employers in the public sector were urged to ensure only employees who cannot work from home actually go in to offices.