Twitter down - Social site crashes, shows 'error' message

Microblogging site Twitter crashed on Friday, February 11.

Thousands of users across the world faced problems logging into the site according to Downdetector, which tracks internet outages.

Many users reported getting the "Error - Something went wrong, but don't fret - it's not your fault. Let's try again." error message when using the app, which then prompts users to refresh or log out.

The social media giant has yet to comment on the server problems.