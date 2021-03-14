Two 14-year-old girls missing

Two 14-year-old girls missingSunday, March 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two 14-year-old girls have been reported missing in Kingston and Westmoreland.
An Ananda Alert has been activated for Anna-Kay McLeggan of Homestead Road, Kingston, who has been missing since Wednesday.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
The police said that Anna-Kay was last seen at home about 1:00 pm dressed in a grey sleeveless dress and a pair of multi-coloured slippers. All attempts to contact her have failed.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Anna-Kay McLeggan is asked to contact the Rollington Town Police at 876-922-2693, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
An Ananda Alert has also been activated for Teyamoy Gooden of Red Gate, Westmoreland, who has been missing since Tuesday.
She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.
Teyamoy was reportedly last seen about 6:00 am dressed in a pink blouse, short jeans and a pair of green slippers. All attempts to find her have failed.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Teyamoy Gooden is asked to contact the Bluefields Police at 876-955-8156, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
