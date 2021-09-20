Two 17-y-o boys charged with illegal possession of firearm

Two 17-y-o boys charged with illegal possession of firearmMonday, September 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Two 17-year-old boys were on Monday arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition on Fiddes Road in Kingston 13.
The police said that about 4:38 am, the teens were seen by a team of officers who were on patrol in the area.
Upon seeing the police, one of them reportedly threw an object.
They were accosted and the object retrieved – a Taurus G2 9mm pistol with two magazines and six 9mm rounds – and seized.
Their court dates are being finalised, the police said.
