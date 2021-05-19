Two Caribbean countries report deaths from COVID-19

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana reported deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the last 24 hours, while Barbados recorded increased cases of the virus among its population.

In Trinidad, the Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin said that there were 519 new cases of the virus and 14 deaths pushing the overall total to 17, 669 and 331 respectively. It said that there are 6,649 active cases.

The ministry said 409 patients are in hospitals, 297 in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 5, 587 in home isolation.

The ministry said that the 14 deaths included nine males all with co-morbidities.

Meantime, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that an investigation will be launched into social media advertisements that a pharmacy in Princes Town, south here is selling rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits.

“I had a specific discussion with the CMO (Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram) this morning that we are going to be investigating all of these and bring the necessary charges,” Deyalsingh said during the Ministry of Health news conference.

“The charge under the public health regulation is a couple hundreds of thousands of dollars and six months in jail. We are taking this very, very seriously,” he added.

The advertisement, posted on Instagram, said the kits were being sold for TT$210 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents).

Meanwhile, in Guyana, the death toll for the month of May move to 50, following the deaths of four men, the Ministry of Health has reported.

Guyana has now recorded 349 deaths since the first death was reported in march last year.

The latest casualties are a 37-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 50-year-old and a 73-year-old man, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 54-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

According to the ministry, the patients were all admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions.

The ministry said that 53 people tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,607. These new infections were recorded from 956 tests done.

Additionally, there are now 1,905 active cases; 16 of those cases are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 106 are in institutional isolation, 1,777 are in home isolation and six are in institutional quarantine. However, 107 people have recovered adding to the total of 13,359 recoveries since last year.

In Barbados, the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory recorded three new positive COVID-19 cases — all females — from the 428 tests conducted.

The authorities said 30 people also recovered from the virus and were discharged. There are currently 59 people in isolation.

Barbados has recorded 3,975 confirmed COVID-19 cases (1,923 females and 2,052 males) since March, last year, and 3,965 people have recovered. The virus has claimed 47 lives.