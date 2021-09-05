Two Jamaican men remanded on robbery, burglary charges in Barbados

Two Jamaican men charged with robbery and burglary in Barbados were further remanded into police custody in that country after their bail application was denied on Friday.

The accused, 29-year-old carpenter Ryan Antonio Williams and 23-year-old labourer Shakino Jarrett Ford, reportedly had no legal status in the country.

That development led Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes to deny the Jamaicans bail, noting that these "two gentlemen were in this place [Barbados] without anything or an application to stay in the place", according to a report from Barbados Today.

Williams and Ford, who have been in custody for the past three months, are to reappear in court on September 30.

Allegations are that the Jamaican men robbed a man of several personal items, including a cellphone, a phone case, a wallet and a sum of cash.

Further, the men allegedly "burglarised" another man's home and stole two cellphones and a knife from him. On that occasion, the Jamaicans allegedly had an imitation firearm in their possession.

Following a probe, they were arrested and charged.