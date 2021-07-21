Two Jamaicans among Forbes' CEO Next list

Two Jamaicans have been named among Forbes' inaugural CEO Next list, which celebrates 50 business leaders and executives who are on the brink of running some of the most respected companies in the United States.

They are: Ann Marie Campbell, the executive vice president of US stores and international operations at Home Depot; and Graham Robinson, president of Stanley Industrial, under Stanley Black & Decker.

Campbell started her illustrious career at Home Depot as a cashier in 1985. Since that time, she has been able to successfully elevate herself at the company, where she currently "manages some 2,200 stores and 400,000-plus employees for the $340 billion home supply superstar," according to Forbes.

In Campbell's role as executive vice president of US stores and international operations, she also oversees the running of supply chain and merchandising for stores in Mexico and Canada.

According to Home Depot's website, Campbell is a graduate of Georgia State University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy and a master's degree in business administration. She is also a past student of the Holy Childhood High School in St Andrew, Jamaica.

Graham Robinson, who is the brother of Julian Robinson, the Member of Parliament of St Andrew South Eastern, has worked at several companies in the technology and consumer sectors including AT&T, Micron and Samsung.

According to Forbes, since becoming the president of Stanley Industrial, "which makes heavy machines and tools for factories, oil and gas pipelines, construction and road building", Robinson's division made "US$2.5 billion in global sales" in 2020.

Robinson, who is an electrical engineer by training, joined Stanley Industrial in April 2020 from "Honeywell, where he managed its industrial safety and IoT divisions," Forbes shared.

In a statement last year in relation to his appointment at Stanley Industrial, its parent company, Stanley Black & Decker said Robinson earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from New York University's Tandon School of Engineering, as well as a master's of engineering degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University.

He also has a master's degree in finance and strategy from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

Published last Friday, Forbes said the 50 members of its inaugural CEO Next list "stand on the cusp of running America's most influential and respected companies".

"None of the leaders here hold their company's top job — yet. But these CxOs and division bosses are digitising old-line industries, shaping taste and style and building billion-dollar sustainability programs," an article published by Forbes said.

To create the unranked list, the media company said it turned to the expertise of its editorial staff, as well as the insight of top leadership consultants and talent professionals.

"The finalists were then chosen by Forbes editors and our panel of independent judges," the company said.