Two Jamaicans lost at sea rescued by oil tanker

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Two Jamaican fishermen who were missing at sea for nearly a week were reportedly rescued by a passing oil tanker, with assistance from the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, last Thursday.

According to a report in the Cayman Compass on Sunday, both men appeared to be in "good health".

Further, the Jamaica Consulate in the Cayman Islands has been contacted and arrangements are being made for the men to be returned home, the report added.

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that on July 29, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) notified them of the missing 34-ft fishing vessel with the two men on board.

A search and rescue mission was then launched by the Cayman Coast Guard in collaboration with their counterparts from the JDF and the United States, it was reported.

However, the missing Jamaicans were not located.

On August 5, an oil tanker passing west of the Cayman Islands notified the country's coast guard that a vessel matching the one belonging to the Jamaicans was seen.

Following discussions between the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the oil tanker's captain, the Jamaicans were assisted to Grand Cayman.

The oil tanker was met by the Coast Guard officers about 3:00 am on August 6, the report said, adding that the two men were "transferred to the care" of officials in the Cayman Islands.

Emergency personnel, including the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA), greeted the men on arrival, and they were assessed and taken to an isolation facility.