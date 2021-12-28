Two J'cans detained after suspected drug bust in The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Two Jamaican men are facing drug-related charges in The Bahamas after large packages of ganja were found near a boat the men were travelling on Friday.

The suspects, aged 50 and 34, were not identified by law enforcers.

In a report from The Bahamas' Eyewitness News on Monday, an air patrol team from the Drug Enforcement Unit and the US Coast Guard were conducting checks about 4:30 pm Friday.

The team later spotted the Jamaicans, who were standing close to a boat "near the northern shoreline of Great Inagua".

The aircraft then landed, and a subsequent search of the area revealed 34 large packages, some of which contained "a grassy substance".

It was theorised that it was marijuana.

The weight of the packages was not known, the report stated.

The drugs and the Jamaicans were transported to New Providence in The Bahamas for processing.