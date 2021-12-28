Two J'cans detained after suspected drug bust in The Bahamas

Two J'cans detained after suspected drug bust in The BahamasTuesday, December 28, 2021
|
NASSAU, The Bahamas — Two Jamaican men are facing drug-related charges in The Bahamas after large packages of ganja were found near a boat the men were travelling on Friday.
The suspects, aged 50 and 34, were not identified by law enforcers.
In a report from The Bahamas' Eyewitness News on Monday, an air patrol team from the Drug Enforcement Unit and the US Coast Guard were conducting checks about 4:30 pm Friday.
The team later spotted the Jamaicans, who were standing close to a boat "near the northern shoreline of Great Inagua".
The aircraft then landed, and a subsequent search of the area revealed 34 large packages, some of which contained "a grassy substance".
It was theorised that it was marijuana.
The weight of the packages was not known, the report stated.
The drugs and the Jamaicans were transported to New Providence in The Bahamas for processing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy