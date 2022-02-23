Two Kingston men charged with wounding, illegal possession of firearm

Two Kingston men charged with wounding, illegal possession of firearmWednesday, February 23, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Two men have been arrested and charged with two counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident along Snapper Pathway, Phase 1, Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.
Charged are 20-year-old Ashannji Morgan and 21-year-old Javere Walker, both of Seaview Gardens.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 2:30 am on Sunday, August 2, 2020, a man was sitting at his gate in the company of friends, when he was attacked and shot by the accused men. Another man was also injured in the incident.
Both men were assisted to the hospital, where they were treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.
Morgan and Walker were subsequently arrested and charged after being pointed out on an identification parade.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy