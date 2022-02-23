Two Kingston men charged with wounding, illegal possession of firearm

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Two men have been arrested and charged with two counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident along Snapper Pathway, Phase 1, Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11.

Charged are 20-year-old Ashannji Morgan and 21-year-old Javere Walker, both of Seaview Gardens.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 2:30 am on Sunday, August 2, 2020, a man was sitting at his gate in the company of friends, when he was attacked and shot by the accused men. Another man was also injured in the incident.

Both men were assisted to the hospital, where they were treated and admitted in serious but stable condition.

Morgan and Walker were subsequently arrested and charged after being pointed out on an identification parade.