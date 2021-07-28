Two Kingston serial rapists sentenced

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Taxi driver Michael Swaby and his sidekick Dwayne Edwards, who were in June found guilty of 20 charges relating to a horrific string of kidnappings, robberies and rapes across the Corporate Area were today sentenced to 38 years and nine months and 38 years and five months respectively by the Corporate Area Gun Court.

The two, said to be illegal taxi operators, were downed by the testimonies of 17 witnesses, three of whom were complainants during a trial which started in May.

Forensic evidence, video footage from surveillance cameras and call records analysis, as well as a discarded traffic ticket with Swaby's name, formed part of the trail of clues that led to the criminals downfall in the incidents which took place days apart, specifically October 31st, November 18th and November 25th of 2017.

Swaby and his co-accused had been on the police's radar for several years, Swaby as early as 2014. Both, following their arrest in 2018 were slapped with charges ranging from forcible abduction, rape, grievous sexual assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, assault at common-law, illegal possession of firearm to robbery with aggravation after being pointed out in identification parades.

Arrangements were made for the three cases to be joined in the one trial given the circumstances.

In the trial, which started in May, the women, two members of the nursing profession and the other a beautician, still traumatised, gave their testimonies through tears, leaving the stand at times, too distressed to continue. At least two of the women the Jamaica Observer learnt, chose to keep their backs turned to the accused at all times to avoid having to look at them.

The women in their testimonies detailed the modus operandi of the two, who typically struck at nights using the same white motor car.

