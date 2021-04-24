Two Nicaraguans among 3 men arrested in Manchester drug bust

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Two Nicaraguan men and a Jamaican man have been arrested following a second multi-million dollar drug bust in two days in Manchester

The police said they have seized just under $9 million worth of ganja in the parish between Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22.

On Thursday, the police said more than $5 million worth of ganja was seized in Spalding, Manchester.

The police said that about 6:40 pm the narcotics police—supported by members of the Manchester Division—were on anti-narcotics operations in the area when they intercepted a Nissan bus with one man aboard.

During a search of the vehicle, they found 26 white knitted plastic bags, all containing compressed ganja. The combined weight of the drugs is approximately 1,379 pounds, with an estimated street value of $5, 516,000.

The drugs and the bus were seized and the driver was taken into custody. His name is being withheld pending an interview in the presence of his attorney-at-law, the police said.

Less than 24 hours before, another anti-narcotics operation in New Forrest district, Manchester resulted in the seizure of 857 pounds of ganja worth an estimated $3,428,000.

The Narcotics Police reportedly carried out the operation about 10:00 pm on Wednesday, April 21, with the support of the Manchester Operational Support Team.

The two Nicaraguan men and the Jamaican man were arrested and sheets with the personal information of individuals residing overseas were also seized in the operation.

The identities of the men arrested are being withheld.