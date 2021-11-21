Two Portmore men gunned down in St Mary

Two Portmore men gunned down in St MarySunday, November 21, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica - Two men were shot dead by gunmen in the quiet rural community of Moore Hall in Islington, St Mary on Sunday morning.
Dead are 35-year-old Marvin Collins and 34-year-old Peter Findley, both of Waterford, Portmore in St Catherine.
Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 12:30 am, Collins and Findley boarded a motor vehicle along with four other persons.
According to the police, when the vehicle was about to depart from Moore Hall, two men approached on its right side and opened gunfire, hitting Collins and Findley, who both occupied the front seats.
According to the police, the vehicle then ran off the road.
Both men received multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body, and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The other occupants of the vehicle were not injured, the police stated.
Investigations are ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy