Two Portmore men gunned down in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica - Two men were shot dead by gunmen in the quiet rural community of Moore Hall in Islington, St Mary on Sunday morning.

Dead are 35-year-old Marvin Collins and 34-year-old Peter Findley, both of Waterford, Portmore in St Catherine.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 12:30 am, Collins and Findley boarded a motor vehicle along with four other persons.

According to the police, when the vehicle was about to depart from Moore Hall, two men approached on its right side and opened gunfire, hitting Collins and Findley, who both occupied the front seats.

According to the police, the vehicle then ran off the road.

Both men received multiple gunshot wounds to the head and upper body, and were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The other occupants of the vehicle were not injured, the police stated.

Investigations are ongoing.