Two St Catherine men to face court on robbery, gun charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged two men following separate incidents in St Catherine between November 2020 and March 2021.

The police said two firearms and nine 9mm cartridges were also seized during the incidents.

The men have been identified as 21-year-old Jauhene Simmonds, otherwise called Punkie of Hunts Pen, Clarendon and 30-year-old Dwayne Officer, a plumber of Washington Drive, Windsor Heights, Central Village, St Catherine.

According to the police, Simmonds has been charged with two counts of house breaking and larceny following separate incidents in the parish.

The police said that about 8:00 am, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 a group of men, including Simmonds, visited New Harbour Village 3, Old Harbour in the parish and broke into two premises that were securely locked.

Several items including a black Samsung S7 cellular phone were reportedly stolen. The police said Simmonds was charged after he was apprehended on Tuesday, March 9 and the cellular phone found in his possession.

Meanwhile, Officer was charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a joint police-military operation in Windsor Heights, Central Village in St Catherine on Sunday, March 21.

Official reports are that about 10:25 am, Officer was with two other men who, upon seeing the lawmen, ran leaving him. The police said he was searched and a Sig-Sauer pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges was found on him.

Both men are to appear in court at a later date, the police said.